Man bitten by snake in Tiaro

Inge Hansen
by
12th Mar 2018 2:00 PM

A MAN has been taken to hospital after he was bitten by what was believed to be a snake while at a property in Tiaro.

Emergency services were called to a property on Kooringa Rd, Tiaro about 12.10pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman told the Chronicle the man was bitten by the suspected snake on the lower leg.

It was believed he was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The age of the man is not yet known and it is not known what type of snake attacked him.

