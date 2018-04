A man is attended to by paramedics on Fraser Island after he was bitten by a snake.

A MAN was airlifted to Hervey Bay hospital after he was bitten on the foot by a snake.

The 20-year-old man was believed to be bitten on the right foot while on Fraser Island about 11.37am Monday.

He was treated by Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeLight Rescue aeromedical crews before being taken to hospital in a stable condition.

