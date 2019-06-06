Man blames footy shorts for flashing penis to young girl

Edward Jeremy Liddicoat, 72, who is accused of exposing himself to a child, leaves Maryborough Magistrates Court with his lawyer John Willett.

A RETIRED farmer has blamed his faulty footy shorts for flashing a young girl in a charity shop.

The 73-year-old was browsing the book section when he exposed his genitals and coughed.

The noise caught the attention of a 12-year-old girl who was standing near him.

She caught a glimpse of his penis and then alerted her mother.

Maryborough District Court heard Edward Jeremy Liddicoat then left the store and drove to a nearby grocery store.

He then changed into longer shorts and returned to the charity store after seeing police out the front.

Crown prosecutor Alex Stark said Liddicoat's actions were that of someone with a guilty conscience.

"Not only did he change his shorts, but the original shorts he was wearing just happened to disappear from the tray of his utility," Mr Stark said.

"He lifted up the leg of his shorts and showed her his penis deliberately, intentionally, wilfully.

"Unless she's lying on the ground or he puts his leg up while reading a book, there's simply no other way she would have seen his penis."

The court heard Liddicoat stared blankly at the girl's mother after she confronted him in the store.

Liddicoat's defence lawyer, James Benjamin, said his client had no idea how his penis ended up out of his shorts.

Liddicoat said the shorts were ripped and in an interview with police, said the girl may have seen something when he adjusted himself.

"Mr Liddicoat saw the police car parked out the front of the (charity) store while he was driving back into town and he stopped," Mr Benjamin said.

"He saw the police and thought, 'this is getting out of hand, I've got to sort this out'.

"Those aren't actions by a man who has done something wrong."

Liddicoat was found guilty, convicted and sentenced to three months in jail, wholly suspended for two years.