Man blames his crimes on falling in with wrong crowd

A SERIES of crimes caught up with a Hervey Bay man, who claimed in court he had been mixing with the wrong people.

Daniel Lewis Marlin pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including wilful damage, stealing and fraud.

The court heard Marlin was involved in the theft of items from Con Souvlis Betta Home Living.

An industrial bin had been pushed against the wall and a CCTV camera was stolen.

When police caught up with Marlin in relation to the matter, he made admissions about the theft of the item.

The camera had been pawned for $140 at Pennywise in Hervey Bay.

In a separate incident, Marlin drove into a carpark where a white dual-cab ute was parked.

He took a fire extinguisher from the vehicle, and CCTV footage captured him in the act.

The court heard he had relocated to Hervey Bay from Newcastle with his partner and children and was looking for employment.

He had been mixing with people which had resulted in him engaging in the criminal behaviour, the court was told.

He was fined $1200 and convictions were recorded.

He was ordered to pay restitution of $140 and $42.