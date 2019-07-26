Man blames noisy dogs for baseball bat rampage

A Hervey Bay man who claims he got sick of his neighbour's dogs barking took matters into his own hands.

A TORQUAY man who claims he got sick of his neighbour's dogs barking took matters into his own hands by smashing a fence with a baseball bat.

Robert Ernest David Quinton pleaded guilty to wilful damage in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell said after he yelled at the dogs on July 3, witnesses saw Quinton strike and damage his Torquay Rd neighbour's front fence with a baseball bat.

The 56-year-old told police he was remorseful for his actions as he only wanted to scare the animals and "must have hit the fence too hard".

Duty lawyer Hamish Isles said his client was on Newstart and in the process of applying for a disability support pension because he could not work due to chronic health conditions.

"Essentially this was borne out of frustration that the dogs continued to bark," Mr Isles said.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge took into account Quinton's early plea and his lack of relevant criminal history when sentencing.

"I accept that you did not go down there with the intention of breaking the fence, you went down there to try and deter the dogs," Mr Guttridge said.

Quinton was convicted and issued a six-month $200 good behaviour bond.