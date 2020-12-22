Menu
A Gladstone man breached his domestic violence order trying to send his victim money.
Man breached DVO to send victim money

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
22nd Dec 2020 12:00 AM
A 34-year-old man may have thought he was doing the right thing trying to give money to the mother of his children, but the move was a blatant breach of his domestic violence order.

The order states the man is not to contact the aggrieved or ask anyone else to contact or locate her.

However the Gladstone man first asked his sister to contact the woman, then he asked his cousin.

They both asked for bank details so the man could put money into her account.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women's Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.

At the time the man was on a suspended sentence for breaching a domestic violence order.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said the man moved to Gladstone for a new start and to try and get his life back on track.

She said he just wanted to provide some support for his children despite being unable to see them.

He pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 14 to contravening a domestic violence order.

He was fined $700 and his suspended sentence was extended for six months.

 

gladstonecourt gladstone domestic violence gladstone magistrates court
