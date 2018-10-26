Menu
Troy Frank Hera-Singh, 43, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Man brings sharpened steak knives to court

Annie Perets
26th Oct 2018 2:26 PM
AMID the madness of a criminal call-over day at the Hervey Bay Courthouse, in which individuals accused of crimes come to court, one man decided to bring along knives.  

Two steak knives that had been "sharpened to a narrow point" were found inside a backpack carried by Troy Frank Hera-Singh on October 4.

The alarming discovery prompted the attendance of numerous police officers to the building to ensure the safety of staff and members of the public.  

Hera-Singh, 43, returned to Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week - this time not bringing a backpack.   

The Pialba man pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place.  

Defence lawyer Daniel Ould told the court that Hera-Singh had no intention to "use them" referring to the knives.   

Hera-Singh also pleaded guilty to possessing a drug utensil during the court appearance.

He was convicted and fined $500.   

