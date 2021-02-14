Man busted drink driving at more than four times the limit

A man has been disquaified from driving for six years after he was caught drink driving.

Being busted drink driving twice, once in a car and once on a moped, let to a man being disqualified from driving for six years.

Zarko Zaric pleaded guilty to the offences when he appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Zaric was first caught out when police responded to reports of an intoxicated driver.

Zaric had left a Hervey Bay hotel, the court was told, after refusing a taxi.

He was pulled over by police, who noticed he struggled to maintain his balanced.

He told police he had consumed two to three beers and felt he hadn't consumed enough alcohol to be over the limit.

He returned a reading of .210, just over four times the legal limit, and was immediately disqualified from driving.

Then in January, police noticed a moped swerving on the road at McLiver St.

Police activated lights and sirens and followed as Zaric pulled into a house.

He dismounted and removed his helmet but refused to provide a specimen of breath.

He was arrested and accused police of injuring his spine during the arrest.

An ambulance was called and he was taken to hospital where he declined to provide a sample of his blood.

When he was cleared of injury by the staff at the hospital he was placed under arrest, but refused to co-operate with police, the court heard, saying he was unable to move due to a back injury.

The court heard Zaric had suffered a spinal injury some time ago and he had become concerned that he had been injured again when he was arrested.

When his licence had been suspended he sought an alternative means of transport by using a moped, not realising that he required a licence to drive it, the court was told.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said Zaric was endangering himself and other members of the community.

He was fined $2500 and was disqualified from driving for six years.