Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay court. Photo: Tracey Joynson
Hervey Bay court. Photo: Tracey Joynson
News

Man busted for stealing, common assault in Torbanlea

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
5th May 2020 12:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN busted for stealing and common assault over the long weekend has fronted a Hervey Bay court.

Trent Ryan Mcnamara pleaded guilty to two charges before Magistrate Stephen Guttridge on Tuesday morning.

Mr Guttridge heard Mcnamara was arrested following an incident in Torbanlea on Saturday.

He appeared in court via telephone due to COVID-19 restrictions that have reduced foot traffic through courthouse doors across Queensland.

The magistrate accepted the 33-year-old’s guilty pleas to the two charges and fined him a total of $750.

He was also ordered to pay restitution to the tune of $104 in relation to the stealing offence.

Both the stealing and common assault convictions were recorded.

Meanwhile, police prosecutors told Mr Guttridge the defendant had a previous suspended sentence against his name.

In addition to the fine and restitution order made against Mcnamara, Mr Guttridge ordered the suspended sentence be extended for a period of six months.

Police offered up no evidence in relation to an alleged robbery offence and Mcnamara was discharged on that count.

court news crime news fccrime fraser coast crime fraser coast news hervey bay news torbanlea
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        premium_icon Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        Politics Scott Morrison's roadmap for taking us out of the COVID-19 restrictions is taking shape and this is when we might know the finer details.

        STAYING HOME: Bay history shows we have an easy job to do

        premium_icon STAYING HOME: Bay history shows we have an easy job to do

        News As hard as circumstances are at present, compared with most of the region’s...

        Works start to replace 22-year-old water storage facility roof

        premium_icon Works start to replace 22-year-old water storage facility...

        News Works being completed at Hervey Bay’s biggest treated water storage facility is...

        How a $50 meat tray is fetching over $500 a week

        premium_icon How a $50 meat tray is fetching over $500 a week

        News This generous Bay butcher is giving back to the community by supplying teams with...