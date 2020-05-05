Man busted for stealing, common assault in Torbanlea

A MAN busted for stealing and common assault over the long weekend has fronted a Hervey Bay court.

Trent Ryan Mcnamara pleaded guilty to two charges before Magistrate Stephen Guttridge on Tuesday morning.

Mr Guttridge heard Mcnamara was arrested following an incident in Torbanlea on Saturday.

He appeared in court via telephone due to COVID-19 restrictions that have reduced foot traffic through courthouse doors across Queensland.

The magistrate accepted the 33-year-old’s guilty pleas to the two charges and fined him a total of $750.

He was also ordered to pay restitution to the tune of $104 in relation to the stealing offence.

Both the stealing and common assault convictions were recorded.

Meanwhile, police prosecutors told Mr Guttridge the defendant had a previous suspended sentence against his name.

In addition to the fine and restitution order made against Mcnamara, Mr Guttridge ordered the suspended sentence be extended for a period of six months.

Police offered up no evidence in relation to an alleged robbery offence and Mcnamara was discharged on that count.