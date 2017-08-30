Man busted by staff after stuffing engery drink down pants

Sex offender who took teen into bushes faces new charges

SHOVING a can of energy drink down his pants at a supermarket ended badly for a Maryborough man after he was busted by staff.

Michael Scott Spry appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week and pleaded guilty to one charge of unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

The court heard Spry, who represented himself in court, entered the Foodworks supermarket in Bell Hilltop and took a $2 can of Mother energy drink from the fridge.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kath Stagoll said Spry was approached by staff about the can, be he told them he had returned the drink to the fridge.

After he left, the staff saw the can had not been returned and footage "clearly depicts him putting the drink down his pants," Sgt Stagoll said.

Spry was ordered to pay $2 in restitution and was fined $500.