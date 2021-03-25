After trying to evade police while riding a bicycle, a man was caught with drug utensils and cannabis.

Benjamin Martin Sauer Clemons, 22, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates to possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard on March 1, 2020, Sauer Clemons was riding a bicycle and failed to stop when police tried to pull him over.

He was caught with 1.6 grams of cannabis and glass pipes.

Sauer Clemons had co-operated with police, the court was told.

He was placed on a $350 good behaviour bond and was ordered to attend drug diversion.

No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Man busted with drugs after trying to cycle away from police