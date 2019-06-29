Man buys stolen car from tavern carpark while high on ice

A HERVEY Bay man who bought a car for $600 while high on the drug ice has denied knowing the vehicle was stolen.

The red Mazda was reported stolen by the owner from a Deception Bay address on May 14.

Police found the car parked at a unit complex in Hervey Bay a few days later and approached the driver.

Jordan Alexander Murphy was arrested and taken to the watch house where he was questioned about the car.

The 24-year-old told police he thought it must have been trashed to get it for such a cheap price.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday heard Murphy was on the drug ice when he bought the car in the car park of a local tavern and "wasn't thinking".

Defence lawyer Justin Geldard said his client struggled with drug addiction and asked for immediate parole.

Magistrate Graham Tatnell accepted Mr Geldard's submission because it would involve drug testing and supervision.

"If he doesn't make it this time he's not going to make it unfortunately," Mr Tatnell said.

Murphy pleaded guilty to all five charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and obstructing police. He was sentenced to six months' jail with immediate parole.