Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police searched the house and found 69 plants at the house
Police searched the house and found 69 plants at the house
Crime

Man calls cops after youths steal his cannabis plants

by JAMAL BEN HADDOU
10th Jun 2020 6:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TENNANT Creek man has landed himself in the Supreme Court on serious drug charges after he called police to complain that his cannabis plants were being stolen by youths.

William Pointon, 61, and Ramon Paton, 56, pleaded guilty to taking part in cultivating cannabis in May 2019.

Defence lawyer Noah Redmond told the court Pointon does not think cannabis should be illegal but he called police because he was concerned it would be in the hands of kids.

 

 

MORE TOP NT NEWS

Father and son catch monster croc in tiny tinny

NTFL player Alexander Aurrichio killed in Howard Springs cyclist crash with car

Man, 39, faces court charged with murder following man's death in Alice Springs

 

"The fact that he did call police on himself for cultivating cannabis is a very significant factor," Mr Redmond said.

"Youths were attempting to steal his cannabis and he had a view about the use of cannabis that it should not be illegal. Nevertheless he recognises that it is illegal and it is therefore wrong.

"However that children are not capable of making decisions to whether or not to smoke cannabis and they should not have access to cannabis so he called police to prevent them having access."

Police searched the house and found 69 plants with some up to 1.5 meters tall.

Police then secured the plants at the Tennant Creek police station.

The court heard Pointon did not sell the plants for money and instead shared it with friends and exchanged it for beer and labour.

 

 

 

NEW OFFER: Get amazing Sennheiser earbuds (RRP: $499) with NT News subscription deal

 

Crown prosecutor Glen Dooley said Pointon told police he had been growing cannabis for decades.

"Pointon participated in a voluntary record of interview in which he made full admissions to cultivating the plants and he had been growing cannabis plants for about 40 years," he said.

The two men will be sentenced in the NT Supreme Court in Alice Springs on Thursday.

Originally published as Man calls cops on himself after youths steal his cannabis plants

More Stories

Show More
cannabis drug crime nt stolen property youth crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Good for Queensland’: Voters abandon Labor and LNP

        premium_icon ‘Good for Queensland’: Voters abandon Labor and LNP

        Politics Queenslanders could be heading for four long years of instability, with a YouGov poll showing a huge number of people plan to ditch the major parties.

        State launches plan to restart NZ flights

        premium_icon State launches plan to restart NZ flights

        News Government has launched top-level talks with Air New Zealand

        • 11th Jun 2020 4:56 AM
        Shocking cost of shutdown as ‘illogical’ blockade continues

        premium_icon Shocking cost of shutdown as ‘illogical’ blockade continues

        News The staggering cost to local businesses of border closure

        From sketching in class to illustrating children's books

        premium_icon From sketching in class to illustrating children's books

        Offbeat Kyle was struck by the permanence of art