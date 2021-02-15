Man calls ex partner’s employers, makes accusations

The man pleaded guilty to four counts of contravening a domestic violence order. Photo: Tracey Joynson

The man pleaded guilty to four counts of contravening a domestic violence order. Photo: Tracey Joynson

A court has heard how a Hervey Bay man emailed his former partner’s employers and made allegations that she had been sexually abusing and harassing clients.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to four counts of contravening a domestic violence order when he appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

The man had no prior criminal history, but had committed the offences in the context of a failing relationship, the court was told.

The offending began in September last year when the man used social media, including Facebook and Tik Tok, to contact his former partner and make comments.

The email containing the accusations was also sent to her employers.

Dozens of derogatory messages were sent to the woman, the court heard, including one telling her to “watch her back – no one’s got it now”.

The court heard the offences happened during the breakdown of a very acrimonious relationship.

The victim had involved herself in the family court proceedings of the man and another former partner, the mother of his daughter, the court heard.

Unsavoury things had been posted on Facebook about the man by the two women, the court heard.

The man accepted his own behaviour was “highly inappropriate” the court heard, and he had moved on with his life.

He was fined $1200 and no convictions were recorded.