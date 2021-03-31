Menu
A South Burnett man was charged after attempting to escape police by allegedly running through residential properties. File Photo.
Crime

Man calls himself Lucifer, tries to break into church

Holly Cormack
30th Mar 2021 2:00 PM | Updated: 31st Mar 2021 4:07 AM
The devil came knocking in Kingaroy last week, when he allegedly attempted to force his way into a church in front of children.

At 6.45pm on March 26, police were called to Kingaroy Church of Christ on Burnett Street after reports of a disturbance.

A police spokesman and eyewitnesses allege an intoxicated man had tried to force his way into the church, yelling out he was 'Lucifer'.

After being denied entry, he smashed an alcohol bottle on the footpath before decamping when police arrived.

The man was located in neighbouring streets after running through residential yards.

The 32-year-old Balloogie man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on April 16 for allegedly creating a public nuisance, breaching bail conditions and three counts of trespass.

kingaroy police south burnett crime 2021
