Crime

Man calls police 'pigs' in drunken state, ends up in court

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
13th Apr 2019 8:00 AM
A MAN who yelled obscenities at police who were called to a disturbance at a shelter on Quay St claims he doesn't remember the incident due to alcohol he'd consumed.

Marshall John Henry pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to public nuisance and contravening police direction.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police were called to the shelter at 8.20pm on February 27 due to reports of many people causing a disturbance.

She said the defendant approached the officers and told them "get f---ed, you pigs" before walking away continuing to yell obscenities at officers.

Ms Kurtz said officers told him to stop, but he did not.

She said they asked him for his name and address and he declined to give them that information.

Defence lawyer Dominic Jorgensen said his client did not remember this incident due to being intoxicated.

Henry was fined $700 and convictions were recorded.

