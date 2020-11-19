Man catches wife in tub with underage boy

A 35-year-old woman has been jailed after she admitted to having sexual relationships with multiple underage boys.

Amanda Katherine Steele, 35, from Soda Springs, in the US, was arrested by police after her husband reportedly told officers he caught his now ex-wife in a hot tub with one of her teenage victims in July 2019.

She has sine been sentenced to 90 days behind bars followed by a seven-year probation period after pleading guilty to two felony counts of injury to a child, District Judge Darren Simpson announced on Tuesday.

Steele has had her three-to-ten-year prison sentence suspended, but on Tuesday, judge Simpson warned it could still be served if she does not comply with her probation, according to the East Idaho News.

RELATED: Man, 39, charged with child rape and pornography

Amanda Katherine Steele, 35, from Soda Springs, in the US, has been jailed for 90 days after admitting to having sex with underage boys in 2017.

Steele, who admitted to two felony counts in June, was originally charged with three counts of child sexual battery committed by lewd conduct, but prosecutors amended the charges as part of a plea agreement.

It was after the couple's divorce that Steele's ex-husband contacted deputies saying she admitted to having sex with the underage boys.

He told authorities he tried stopping the activity, but claimed Steele became upset and would "tell him he's being ridiculous".

However, according to local reports, he also said he was initially more concerned about saving their marriage than telling the officials the truth about his ex-wife's misconduct.

An investigation into Steele began back to 2017 after her father in law called police over rumours she was hanging out with a group of young boys.

That was when she was charged with three felony counts of child sexual battery committed by lewd conduct, but it was later reduced to two following her plea deal.

District Judge Darren Simpson suspended her sentence but noted Steele could still carry out the extended jail time if she fails to complete her probation period.

The investigation had come to halt in 2018 following conflicting reports from victims and Steele who were not giving specific answers during interviews.

However it was revisited the following year when one of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, allegedly confessed to investigators he had sex with Steele when he as underage. Steele was married and living in Arco at the time.

One said he used a GoPro camera to record one of the sexual encounters, but the computer with the file was destroyed, The Sun reported.

He told investigators he would skip school and Latter-day Saint seminary and go to Steele's home to have sex.

"(The victim) told me he knew several of his friends had sex with her too but didn't know anyone else besides (a second victim) had been under 18," a deputy wrote in his report.

RELATED: Victorian private school staffer jailed for underage sex

Steele’s ex-husband caught her in their family hot tub with one of the teenage victims.

Steele eventually admitted to engaging in sexual relationships with underage boys, to both her husband and authorities, revealing at least one encounter happened at the 17-year-old's home and another time at her house.

While the victims considered the sexual acts consensual, with one initially saying he didn't want to press charges because he "didn't think it was a big deal", Steele still faced charged because under Idaho law, a minor who is 16 and 17 cannot consent to sex with adults five or more years older than them.

Under the plea agreement, Steele will not have to register as a sex offender.

As part of her sentencing, she is also ordered to complete 300 hours of community service as well as just over $4,000 in fees and fines.

Originally published as Man catches wife in tub with underage boy