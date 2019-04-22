Menu
Crime

Man caught driving 100km over speed limit

Kathryn Lewis
by
22nd Apr 2019 12:40 PM | Updated: 1:13 PM
A QUEENSLAND man was caught going nearly 100km/h over the speed limit last weekend.

Just after 7am on Sunday morning police detected a Toyota Aurion allegedly travelling 124km/h in a 100km/h zone on Summerland Way, Whiporie.

Coffs Clarence District Police officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which was then clocked at 153km/h, before speeding up to approximately 200km/h.

Police called off the pursuit due to safety concerns but the car was then seen by another Highway Patrol vehicle shortly after and pulled over.

The 44-year-old Queensland man was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for driving at a speed/manner dangerous, and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.

editors picks road safety speeding
Grafton Daily Examiner

