Man caught drink-driving after buck's party

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A BUCK'S night turned sour for a Cooloola Cove man after he was busted drink-driving.

Brian Alan Rainbow pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of alcohol.

The court heard the incident happened about 2.19am on September 24 when Rainbow was pulled over by police on Alice St in Maryborough.

The court heard Rainbow admitted to police that he had been drinking before he returned a blood alcohol reading of .158%.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST FRASER COAST COURT COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC>>

The court heard the 59-year-old newlywed had two children from a previous relationship.

On the night he was caught drink-driving he had been to a buck's night and had intended to stay at his son's home.

"He doesn't understand why he got behind the wheel," duty lawyer Natasha Schumacher said.

"He is regretful and remorseful."

Rainbow was fined $1000 and was suspended from driving for 12 months.