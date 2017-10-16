23°
News

Man caught drink-driving after buck's party

Carlie Walker
by

A BUCK'S night turned sour for a Cooloola Cove man after he was busted drink-driving.

Brian Alan Rainbow pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of alcohol.

The court heard the incident happened about 2.19am on September 24 when Rainbow was pulled over by police on Alice St in Maryborough.

The court heard Rainbow admitted to police that he had been drinking before he returned a blood alcohol reading of .158%.

The court heard the 59-year-old newlywed had two children from a previous relationship.

On the night he was caught drink-driving he had been to a buck's night and had intended to stay at his son's home.

"He doesn't understand why he got behind the wheel," duty lawyer Natasha Schumacher said.

"He is regretful and remorseful."

Rainbow was fined $1000 and was suspended from driving for 12 months.

Topics:  buck's party drink-driver fccourt maryborough

