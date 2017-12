MATTHEW James Kuhn usually takes a taxi home after drinking, a court has heard, but after a Christmas work party last month there was "significant wait time" for a cab.

Eager to get home to his ill partner, the 25-year-old Scarness man got behind the wheel.

Police stopped him for a breath test in Torquay where he blew an alcohol reading of .137.

Kuhn pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drink driving.

He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for six months.