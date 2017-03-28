Man caught drink driving morning after big night

WHEN Gary Philip O'Neil was pulled over by police in Grantham for a breath test, he passed it and continued on his way.

But a police officer flagged him down for a second test a short time later.

It was then he blew over the legal limit and later, at the Helidon police station, he recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.153%.

Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard O'Neil, 56, was pulled over for the roadside test about 9.30am on February 5 this year.

He'd had a number of beers and vodka the night before, had caught a taxi home, and been on his way to provide a concreting quote the next morning when he was pulled over.

O'Neil's solicitor Troy Krahenbring told the court it was an unusual set of circumstances but, on being charged with driving under the influence, his client had immediately lost his licence.

He asked for a minimum period of disqualification, citing impacts on his client's two businesses.

Magistrate Kay Ryan said it was commendable O'Neil finalised the matter nine days after being charged and accepted the loss of licence would cause hardship in his two business operations.

"You're not the first person caught the morning after the night before," she said.

O'Neil was fined $1200 and disqualified for six months.

No conviction was recorded.