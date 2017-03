MARYBOROUGH police have caught a man allegedly drink-driving to work on Monday.

Maryborough police Sergeant Chris Farlow said the man blew a blood-alcohol percentage reading of 0.054% when he was pulled over on Alice St.

The man was charged and will appear in court in the near future.

"If you have a big night, be sure you're under the limit the next day," Sgt Farlow said.

"We're out and about."