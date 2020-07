A MAN has been caught going more than 60km over the speed limit at Cherwell.

The driver was stopped by police about 11.45am on July 21 allegedly travelling at 160km/h in a 100 zone along Barretts Rd.

The driver of the vehicle was issued with a $1245 fine and eight demerit points.

Forensic Crash Unit Officer In Charge Sergeant Glenn Rusten said when it comes to the Fatal Five, it's up to you.

"Your choices can impact everyone," Sgt Rusten said.