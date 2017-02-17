Man caught growing weed 'hopes for work in horticulture'

A 21-YEAR-old Hervey Bay man who wants to work in horticulture has been caught growing marijuana plants in a shed out the back of his property.

The budding farmer appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs and assault occasioning in bodily harm.

The court heard that police were called to the home at the end of December last year as a result of a violent disturbance between the man and his partner, during which the man grabbed the complainant by the throat and said "if you call the cops, we'll both be in trouble".

When the police arrived, the woman gave the officers permission to enter a greenhouse in the yard of the property.

Police Prosecutor Sonia Edwards said seven marijuana plants were found inside the greenhouse.

Senior Constable Edwards said the complainant was a co-accused in regards to the alleged drug find.

"[The woman] is in court today as well," Snr Const Edwards said.

"It appears [the man] started to go down the wrong path."

The man's defence lawyer John Hall said his client had lived in the Hervey Bay region most of his life, and wanted to work in horticulture.

"[The man] is on youth allowance and hopes to obtain a certificate in horticulture," Mr Hall said.

"In relation to the production and possession of the cannabis, my client instructs me he was given a few seeds which he grew for his own use.

"In relation to the assault, [the man] instructs me there was an argument, he's pushed her away to distance himself… it was never his intention to cause harm to his partner."

Magistrate Graeme Tatnell said he took into consideration the man's previous history, and noted the current offences were very serious.

"It's a cowardly act to assault a female," Mr Tatnell said.

The man was placed on probation for two years, and convictions were recorded.