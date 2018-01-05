Menu
Man caught in car with drugs, utensils set to face Bay court

Inge Hansen
by

A 20-YEAR-OLD Hervey Bay man will face court on three drug charges after an incident on January 2.

Hervey Bay police were conducting patrols of Elizabeth St, Urangan when they located a car with people inside.

After speaking with the occupants, police searched the car.

Inside, officers allegedly located a quantity of green leafy material.

Drug utensils were also found inside the car which were believed to be used in connection to a dangerous drug.

After speaking with police, the man was subsequently charged.

He was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug utensils and possession of utensils used for drugs.

The man was issued with a notice to appear and will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 25.

