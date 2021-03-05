Man caught speeding 50km over limit while drink driving

Speeding down Saltwater Creek Rd at 110km an hour, the man was stopped by police who soon discovered he was drink driving when he returned a reading more than twice the legal blood alcohol limit..

Brody Douglas Samuel Cassidy pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to drink driving and possessing a dangerous drug.

The court heard Cassidy was stopped by police after he was caught travelling at 110km/h in a 60 zone on Saltwater Creek Rd about 9pm, January 28.

Police conducted a breath test and Cassidy returned a reading of .108.

During a search of the vehicle, police also found 1.1 grams of cannabis.

Cassidy, 21, addressed the court, saying it was a youthful error.

He said he was a dedicated, hardworking member of society who had lost his job because of his actions.

Cassidy said his licence was valuable to him.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said the sheer danger of the speed Cassidy had been travelling at was concerning.

He said it could have ended with Cassidy’s parents getting a knock on the door at 2am in the morning.

Cassidy was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $1500.

He was fined $300 for the drug offence and no conviction was recorded.