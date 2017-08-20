Man caught three times the legal limit on Hervey Bay road

A 47-YEAR-old male's night out has landed him a court date, after he blew more than three times the legal limit.

Police intercepted the man leaving the Bay Central Tavern on Boat Harbour Dr about 1.40am on Saturday morning.

The man tested positive in a roadside breath test and was taken to Hervey Bay Police Station for further tests.

He recorded a BAC of .153, more than three times the legal limit.

The man was charged with high range drink driving and had his license confiscated.

He will fact court on September 6.