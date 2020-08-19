Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man in a Victoria prison in February.
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man in a Victoria prison in February.
Crime

Man charged six months after inmate’s death

by Frances Vinall, Caroline Schelle
19th Aug 2020 2:38 PM

A man has been charged with the murder of prison inmate Mark Pollard six months after he died.

Abdulkadir Ali, 34, appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday over the alleged murder at Port Phillip Prison on February 26.

He is accused of causing Mr Pollard's death by "an act of violence done in the course or furtherance of a crime of violence, namely a robbery", a police summary reads.

Four others were due to be charged over the death, the court was told.

The 48-year-old alleged victim was taken to hospital but died three days later.

The alleged co-offenders are expected to face court at the end of the week.

Originally published as Man charged 6 months after inmate's death

More Stories

abdulkadir ali death mark pollard murder prison bashing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man comes out of coma, gets in trouble with the law

        Premium Content Man comes out of coma, gets in trouble with the law

        Crime Convicted drink-driver’s mistake

        • 19th Aug 2020 3:30 PM
        FULL LIST: The schools with the most suspensions revealed

        Premium Content FULL LIST: The schools with the most suspensions revealed

        Education One school has taken out the top spot for the most suspensions

        • 19th Aug 2020 3:06 PM
        Here’s where you can order Uber Eats in Hervey Bay

        Premium Content Here’s where you can order Uber Eats in Hervey Bay

        Food & Entertainment List of restaurants revealed as food delivery service launches

        WATCH: Rusty wreck ripped from Fraser Island beach

        Premium Content WATCH: Rusty wreck ripped from Fraser Island beach

        News Not every wreck on Fraser is a national treasure like the Maheno