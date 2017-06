A MAN has been charged for theft after allegedly walking out of Target with a trolley full of manchester items.

Staff allegedly saw the man walk out of the Hervey Bay store with items including bed spreads, blankets and bath mats.

Police charged a 33-year-old Hervey Bay man soon after they got the call from staff.

Police could not confirm where the man was caught.

He will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court later this month.