Man charged after allegedly spitting blood at police officer

AN intoxicated man, who refused to get off a Brisbane train, allegedly sucked blood from his finger and spat it into the faces of a police office and a passenger.

The blood went into the Sergeant's eye and hit the mouth of the civilian, who had tried to help the officer move the struggling man from the train, Brisbane Magistrates Court heard.

Lance Gregory Coolwell, 31, appeared in court today charged with two counts of serious assault of a police officer, by spitting.

He also was charged with obstructing police, committing public nuisance, stealing and wilful damage of police property.

Brisbane Magistrate Rosemary Gilbert ordered Lance Gregory Coolwell to undergo a disease test.

Prosecutor Peri Cardiff told the court Coolwell snatched the officer's police badge and wallet and ripped the wallet, after he was asked to move off the train onto a Brisbane city platform.

The officer, who had a broken wrist, needed a civilian passenger's help to try to get Coolwell, who was very intoxicated, off the train, the court heard.

Ms Cardiff said during a vigorous struggle the Sergeant injured his shoulder.

She said Coolwell had a bleeding finger and he sucked the blood and deliberately spat it at the faces of the officer and civilian.

The struggle continued and Coolwell allegedly continued to resist arrest after uniformed police arrived, the Court heard.

Ms Cardiff opposed bail, saying there was an unacceptable risk that Coolwell could endanger the public in light of the alleged spitting offence, or fail to appear in court.

Coolwell's solicitor said he was willing to go to an alcohol treatment centre if released on bail.

Magistrate Rosemary Gilbert remanded Coolwell on bail, with the conditions that he remain living at his Inala address and report to police twice a week.

Ms Gilbert encouraged Coolwell to seek help for his alcohol problem.