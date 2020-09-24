Menu
Police arrest man who allegedly verbally abused others

Carlie Walker
24th Sep 2020 9:00 AM
A MARYBOROUGH man has been charged with public nuisance after allegedly becoming verbally abusive.

Officers from Hervey Bay Police Station have arrested and charged the 37-year-old Maryborough man with public nuisance offences committed on September 21.

It was alleged that about 10.30pm, police were called to attend an address in Andrew St, Pialba, in relation to a man causing a disturbance.

Upon arrival, police allegedly located the man verbally abusing people at the address and as a result police arrested and transported him to the Hervey Bay watch house where he was formally charged with committing a public nuisance.

He is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 1.

