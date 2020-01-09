Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A MAN has been charged after investigations into the robbery of a nursery in Toowoomba on Wednesday afternoon.
A MAN has been charged after investigations into the robbery of a nursery in Toowoomba on Wednesday afternoon.
Crime

Man charged after stealing cash register from nursery

9th Jan 2020 6:19 AM | Updated: 8:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after police investigated a robbery at a nursery in Toowoomba on Wednesday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said police alleged at 3pm a man entered the store on Prescott Street, walked through the nursery and grabbed the cash register.

"It will further be alleged when challenged, the man ran from the business with the register towards Clifford Street before dropping it and removing money," the spokesperson said. 

"The man was challenged by employees of a neighbouring business who chased him before he allegedly threatened them with violence.

"Officers arrived and located a 37-year-old Roma man, who was allegedly in possession of cash and receipts from the business."

The spokesperson said the man had been charged with one count each of enter premises with intent and robbery with violence and is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

Show More
crime stealing theft toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SERVO WARS: Bowser boom fuelling competition in Bay

        premium_icon SERVO WARS: Bowser boom fuelling competition in Bay

        News ‘It’s a lot - I don’t think it’s sustainable’

        VOTERS BEWARE: Council watchdog slams baseless allegations

        premium_icon VOTERS BEWARE: Council watchdog slams baseless allegations

        News Voters have been warned to be "very cautious"

        Woman throws food at customers in boozy shopping trip

        premium_icon Woman throws food at customers in boozy shopping trip

        News Kelly Jane Sanderson tossed food at shoppers in drunken rage.

        NAMED: Man stabbed at Fraser Coast oval

        premium_icon NAMED: Man stabbed at Fraser Coast oval

        Breaking A stranger who stabbed a man in broad daylight was last night still on the loose