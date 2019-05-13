Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in the NSW Central West has been arrested after a young boy left in his care suffered second-degree burns. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP
A man in the NSW Central West has been arrested after a young boy left in his care suffered second-degree burns. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP
Crime

Man charged after baby boy severely burned

by Ben Graham
13th May 2019 12:13 PM

A MAN has been charged after his partner's two-year-old son, left in his care, was severely burned in the NSW Central West.

The young boy was left in the care of Richard Moppett, 30, while the child's mother was at work on Saturday evening, NSW Police said in a statement on Monday.

The mother arrived home to find the child unsettled - then she discovered his injuries.

He was taken to Condobolin Hospital with second-degree burns to his face and back.

Police were notified at 3.30am on Sunday before the child was airlifted to The Children's Hospital at Westmead for surgery.

Detectives from the Child Abuse Squad arrested the man at Bathurst at 5pm on Sunday.

He was charged with reckless grievous bodily harm and child neglect. He is expected to front Bathurst Local Court on Monday while investigations continue.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
burns charges child abuse editors picks

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Person remains trapped after M’boro CBD crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Person remains trapped after M’boro CBD crash

    Breaking A man is trapped in a van after colliding with a logging truck in Maryborough.

    • 13th May 2019 1:11 PM
    TAKING FLIGHT: Chief pilot to lead council drone program

    premium_icon TAKING FLIGHT: Chief pilot to lead council drone program

    News The council's drone program is set to soar to new heights

    Clive Palmer: So why is he spending $55m on election?

    Clive Palmer: So why is he spending $55m on election?

    Politics On some issues he is more progressive than Labor

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    premium_icon $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information