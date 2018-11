A 19-YEAR-OLD man was charged with public nuisance, disorderly behaviour and obstructing police after he allegedly acted out in Torquay in the early hours of Sunday.

Police allegedly directed the young man to move on a number of times on the Esplanade about 12.45am on November 11.

The charges were laid after he allegedly failed to comply with their instructions.

He is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on November 29.