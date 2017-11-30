Man charged for alleged stabbing to face court

A 21-YEAR-OLD man arrested by Maryborough detectives has spent the night in police custody following investigations into an alleged stabbing Wednesday morning.

The man is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court this morning charged with one count each of unlawful wounding and possession of dangerous drugs (cannabis), as well as two counts of possession of a utensil.

It will be alleged an altercation occurred between two males shortly after 7am on November 29 at an Ellena Street residence during which time a 17-year-old man received two non-life threatening lacerations to his back.

He was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment.

Both men were known to each other.