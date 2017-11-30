Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man charged for alleged stabbing to face court

Alleged stabbing at 22 Ellena St, Maryborough
Alleged stabbing at 22 Ellena St, Maryborough Boni Holmes

A 21-YEAR-OLD man arrested by Maryborough detectives has spent the night in police custody following investigations into an alleged stabbing Wednesday morning.

The man is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court this morning charged with one count each of unlawful wounding and possession of dangerous drugs (cannabis), as well as two counts of possession of a utensil.

It will be alleged an altercation occurred between two males shortly after 7am on November 29 at an Ellena Street residence during which time a 17-year-old man received two non-life threatening lacerations to his back.

He was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment.

Both men were known to each other.

Related Items

Topics:  court fccrime fcpolice maryborough stabbing

Fraser Coast Chronicle
How this man lost 50kg and became a title-fighting boxer

How this man lost 50kg and became a title-fighting boxer

The Robert Quinlan who hits Hervey Bay PCYC Boxing Gym's punching bags with immense power for the Chronicle's cameras is a completely new man.

WEATHER: Overnight falls and what's ahead for Fraser Coast

Heavy rain on the Fraser Coast caused minor flash flooding on Wednesday afternoon - A day at the skate park came to an end when the waters rose in less than 20 minutes. Lance Cameron and Shantelle Bartlett

There is a 95% chance of showers on Thursday.

Calls to improve doctor's surgery parking

No Parking.

The push comes as concern for the elderly grows.

Funds from museum carols to replace stolen equipment

HERE HE COMES: Santa is preparing the Oldmobile to visit the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum's Carols in the Village this Saturday.

Hundreds are expected at this family fun event.

Local Partners