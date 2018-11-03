Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police allege a man received multiple stab wounds to his back and neck about 7pm at a motel on the Esplanade.
Police allege a man received multiple stab wounds to his back and neck about 7pm at a motel on the Esplanade.
Crime

ESPLANADE STABBING: Man charged with attempted murder

Blake Antrobus
by
3rd Nov 2018 8:04 AM

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged stabbing in Hervey Bay on Friday night.

Police allege a man received multiple stab wounds to his back and neck about 7pm at a motel on the Esplanade.

The man was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment in a critical condition.

A 47-year-old Townsville man has been charged with one count of attempted murder and will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on November 5.

Any members of the public who have information in relation to this matter are asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day/

Related Items

Show More
attempted murder fcccrime fccpolice fraser coast hervey bay police
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Forensic detectives comb scene of murder

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Forensic detectives comb scene of murder

    News Detectives are combing the scene where a woman was found dead outside a motel in Maryborough this morning.

    • 3rd Nov 2018 10:05 AM
    Woman murdered outside Maryborough motel

    premium_icon Woman murdered outside Maryborough motel

    Crime DETECTIVES have swooped on a Queensland motel after a woman was murdered early this...

    • 3rd Nov 2018 9:22 AM
    Hervey Bay's first level four umpire is in the zone

    premium_icon Hervey Bay's first level four umpire is in the zone

    Softball and Baseball 'It's like winning a grand final, except it lasted 18 months..'

    International field expected at Hervey Bay's club day

    International field expected at Hervey Bay's club day

    Sport Races will start at 1.30pm on Sunday.

    Local Partners