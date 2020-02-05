Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man was arrested yesterday and charged with attempted murder and intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The man was arrested yesterday and charged with attempted murder and intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder undoing partner's seatbelt

by Daily Telegraph
5th Feb 2020 9:00 AM

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly undoing his passenger's seatbelt before driving into a power pole in western Sydney.

The 48-year-old man driving in St Marys with a 23-year-old female passenger last week when he allegedly undid both seatbelts and crashed deliberately into a power pole.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries to her left arm while the man sustained cuts to his knee.

The man was arrested yesterday and charged with attempted murder and intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is expected to appear at Penrith Local Court today.

More Stories

Show More
attempted murder car crash crime editors picks murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prisoner’s threat: ‘I’m f---ing going to kill them all’

        premium_icon Prisoner’s threat: ‘I’m f---ing going to kill them all’

        News A prisoner who told his grandmother he was going to kill a magistrate, saying he would ‘beat him into a f---ing pulp’ has been granted a retrial.

        What coronavirus travel ban means for Fraser Coast tourism

        premium_icon What coronavirus travel ban means for Fraser Coast tourism

        News THE coronavirus Chinese flight ban to Australia will not see Fraser Coast tourism...

        IN COURT: 38 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 38 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        Flood warnings as severe system to bring extreme rainfall

        premium_icon Flood warnings as severe system to bring extreme rainfall

        News Storm chasers are warning of over 500mm in parts.