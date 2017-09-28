Man charged for alleged disturbance at Granville

A MAN has been charged with numerous offences following a disturbance at a home in Granville on Wednesday night.

It will be alleged just before 6pm a man broke into a residence on Holme Street and threatened a 41-year-old female resident with a knife.

The woman managed to flee the home and contact police.

When officers arrived at the scene the man allegedly refused to leave the home and continued to make threats.

Police negotiators spoke with the man for a number of hours before he was taken into custody around 2.50am.

A 41-year-old Bauple man has been charged with two counts each of common assault, wilful damage, assault police and obstruct police and one count each of enter dwelling with intent, contravene domestic violence order and endangering property by fire.

He is due to appear at the Maryborough Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon.

The female victim was not injured as a result of the incident. The man and woman are known to each other.