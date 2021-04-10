Man charged for allegedly setting car and boat on fire

A boat on the Fitzroy River was allegedly set on fire on Friday night. Picture: WIN News

A boat on the Fitzroy River was allegedly set on fire on Friday night. Picture: WIN News

A 23-year-old Depot Hill man has been charged for allegedly setting on fire a car, as well as a boat on the Fitzroy River, on Friday night.

It is alleged the man set the Holden Colorado on fire at 6pm at The Bend, Depot Hill.

The car was not believed to have been stolen.

A Depot Hill man allegedly set on fire a car, as well as a boat on the Fitzroy River, on Friday night. Picture: WIN News

It is further alleged the man swam up to the boat, which was moored on the Fitzroy River in the vicinity of The Bend and Lucas Street, and set it on fire.

The boat was believed to have been unoccupied.

The man was charged with two counts of arson and is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 12.