Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alleged extremist content posted to social media led to the arrest of a NSW man yesterday. Picture: AFP
Alleged extremist content posted to social media led to the arrest of a NSW man yesterday. Picture: AFP
Crime

Man charged for ‘extreme right-wing’ posts

6th Sep 2019 1:24 PM

COUNTER terrorism investigators have charged a New South Wales man for allegedly making a number of "concerning" right-wing extremist posts online.

As part of ongoing investigations into extremist activity on the internet, an operation late yesterday saw a 43-year-old man arrested in Newcastle.

The NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team became aware of "a number of concerning posts with right-wing extremist views on social media" earlier this week, police allege.

A subsequent investigation commenced into alleged threats of violence.

At 5.10pm, officers from Newcastle Police District and Police Transport Command, assisted by specialist officers from Tactical Operations Regional Support, arrested the man near Cleary and Beaumont Streets in Hamilton.

"Following a search of the man and his backpack, police seized a mobile phone, which will undergo forensic examination," a spokesperson said.

The man was taken to Newcastle Police Station for questioning and subsequently charged with use carriage service to menace/harass/offend.

He was refused bail and was due to appear in local court today.

Police have urged anyone with information about extremist activity or possible threats to the community to come forward, no matter how small or insignificant you may think the information may be.

The National Security Hotline is 1800 123 400.

More Stories

anti-terrorist counter terrorism facebook right wing extemism

Top Stories

    JURY DECIDES: Everything from neighbour murder trial so far

    JURY DECIDES: Everything from neighbour murder trial so far

    News The Maryborough Supreme Court jury will retire today to consider if Eli Waters man Frederick Ronald Sinfield is a murderer

    LIFE-SAVING SCANS: Why we need same tech as city

    premium_icon LIFE-SAVING SCANS: Why we need same tech as city

    News Scan that could save teen was only brought in last year

    KIDNAPPING CHARGE: Alleged online ruse back before court

    premium_icon KIDNAPPING CHARGE: Alleged online ruse back before court

    News A man was allegedly lured to a home and threatened with a gun

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website