Man charged for waving large knife on Boat Harbour Drive

Amy Formosa
by

POLICE have charged a man for allegedly waving the knife around on Boat Harbour Drive at the weekend.

About 10.30pm on Saturday the 31-year-old was allegedly seen brandishing and waving a large knife at Pialba.

On arrival, it will be alleged officers observed the man waving the knife around and when requested he surrendered without incident.

A Kawungan man has been charged with going armed as to cause fear or alarm, possession of a knife in a public place and failing to take reasonable care and precaution regarding needles/syringes in his possession.

He is expected to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 11.

