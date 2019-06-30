Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged in connection with the Love Machine nightclub shooting. .
A man has been charged in connection with the Love Machine nightclub shooting. .
News

Man charged in connection with Love Machine shooting

by Brianna Travers
30th Jun 2019 9:45 AM

Police have arrested and charged a man following the fatal Love Machine nightclub shooting in April.

The drive-by shooting left two people dead at the Prahran nightclub.

Security guard Aaron Khalid Osmani, 37, and nightclubber Richard Arow, 28, were killed when shots peppered the outside of the Love Machine nightclub on Little Chapel Street on April 14. Another four people were injured.

A 25-year-old Epping man was arrested in Epping around 11am yesterday.

He has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder/assist principal offender, prohibited person possessing a firearm, stalking, making threats to kill and other offences.

Police also seized a handgun during the execution of a search warrant.

He will face the Melbourne Magistrates' Court today.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the shooting or a number of vehicles believed to be connected to it, to come forward.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

brianna.travers@news.com.au

@briannatravers

More Stories

Show More
arrest charges editors picks love machine shooting

Top Stories

    How football helped save this Gympie boy's life

    premium_icon How football helped save this Gympie boy's life

    News 'They were going to fly him down to Brisbane but they weren't sure he would make it.'

    EXCLUSIVE: Saunders staffer sues over social posts

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Saunders staffer sues over social posts

    News Documents have been lodged in Maryborough Magistrates Court

    RECORD: M'boro claims title of biggest Steampunk gathering

    premium_icon RECORD: M'boro claims title of biggest Steampunk gathering

    News Maryborough has another jewel in its crown, thanks to the Steampunks

    Secret to Bay students success is self-driven independence

    premium_icon Secret to Bay students success is self-driven independence

    News A team of nine students placed first on the Gold Coast last weekend