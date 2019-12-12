Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kardell Lomas was due to give birth within weeks.
Kardell Lomas was due to give birth within weeks.
News

Man charged with murder of Kardell Lomas and unborn baby

12th Dec 2019 9:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged over the murder of a heavily pregnant woman found in a car boot. 

Detectives from the Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch and the Homicide Investigation Group this evening charged a 36-year-old man with murder following the discovery of a woman's body at Raceview on December 10.

The Raceview man is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow morning charged with one count of murder, one count of killing unborn child and one count of interfere with a corpse.

Ipswich detectives, with the assistance of the Homicide Investigation Group, have been investigating since the body of Kardell Lomas was located at a Raceview property yesterday afternoon.

Police attended a McGill Street address around 5.20pm on December 10 where the body of the 31-year-old Raceview woman was located in a vehicle.

A crime scene has been established.

Ms Lomas' partner Traven Fisher man was arrested that evening and has been assisting police since.

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area, or has any information which could assist with investigation, is urged to contact police.

body in boot editors picks ipswich court ipswich court news kardell lomas murder allegation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How five Fraser Coast schools will benefit from $92k

        premium_icon How five Fraser Coast schools will benefit from $92k

        News At Hervey Bay State High School, $16,000 has been funded towards the junior hospitality kitchen refurbishment

        Cows on the road? What you need to know

        premium_icon Cows on the road? What you need to know

        Rural Police explain what happens when stray livestock wander onto roads.

        Car v motorbike crash in Bay

        premium_icon Car v motorbike crash in Bay

        Breaking The motorcycle and car collided about 10.25am

        BREAKING: Dingo destroyed after attack on child

        premium_icon BREAKING: Dingo destroyed after attack on child

        Breaking The boy was bitten on the hand by the dingo