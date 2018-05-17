Menu
Crime

Man charged over alleged car theft in Hervey Bay

Blake Antrobus
by
17th May 2018 9:30 AM

A 20-YEAR-old Hervey Bay man will face court after allegedly stealing a car from a dwelling earlier this month.

Police allege the man was wiping down the driver's doors and pillars of the vehicles about 7.40pm on May 1 along Totness St.

When the officers approached the man, he allegedly attempted to run to an address in Totness St.

He was arrested and taken to Hervey Bay Police Station, where inquiries revealed the car was stolen from a break and enter which had just occurred in Urangan St.

Police allege the man had also breached bail conditions.

He was charged with break and enter of a dwelling, stealing a motor vehicle and breaching bail conditions.

He will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on May 24.

 

