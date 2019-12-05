Menu
FIRE BAN: The man allegedly burned wood and garden material inside his shed.
Man charged over lighting fire during total ban

Ashley Pillhofer
5th Dec 2019 7:09 AM
A MAN has been charged after crews were called to an out-of-control fire on a residential West Mackay street early this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the address on Adrian St about 2.30am after reports a wooden shed had caught alight, a spokeswoman said.

Three crews responded, arriving at the scene at 2.45am. They extinguished the blaze shortly afterwards.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said a 36-year-old Mackay man was charged with contravening a local fire ban.

She said police will allege he "deliberately" burnt wood and garden material inside the wooden shed before losing control of the fire.

The fire did not damage any surrounding homes or property.

He will face Mackay Magistrates Court later this month.

A fire ban is current for the Mackay region, prohibiting the lighting of fires under most circumstances.

This ban is in place until December 20.

