Crime

Man charged over ‘random’ killing

by Talisa Eley
27th Nov 2019 7:12 AM
A MAN has been charged over the alleged "random" killing of a homeless man in a popular Tweed Heads park.

The body of the 56-year-old, from Byron Bay, was discovered around 11am on Friday by a couple walking their dog in Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park.

Police said the body was found with "physical wounds", believed to be a significant head injury, in a sleeping bag.

DARK UNDERBELLY OF POPULAR PARK

The crime scene at Tweed Heads Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park where a man was found dead in a sleeping bag. Picture: Jodie Calcott.
A 36-year-old man was arrested getting off a bus in Wharf St, Tweed Heads about 3.15pm yesterday and later charged with murder.

Police said it appeared the killing was random and the pair were not known to each other.

The man remains in police custody and is due to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court later today.

editors picks homeless man tweed crime tweed heads

