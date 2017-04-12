Man charged with possessing 147 marijuana plants faces court

A MARYBOROUGH man allegedly found with 147 marijuana plants on his property has faced court.

Roderick Russell Chisholm, 51, appeared on bail in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing seven charges including producing dangerous drugs and possessing dangerous drugs.

Mr Chisholm was charged after a search warrant was executed on his property in March this year.

The man's defence lawyer Travis George asked for the matter to be adjourned.

Magistrate Ross Woodford set the matter down for May 29 in Maryborough Magistrates Court for committal mention.

Mr Chisholm's bail was enlarged.