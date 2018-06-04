Menu
Sam Price-Purcell murder
Man charged with Sam Price-Purcell murder

4th Jun 2018 10:12 AM | Updated: 10:32 AM

A LEYBURN man has been charged with the murder of Brisbane man Sam Price-Purcell.

Detectives this morning charged a 36-year-old following a protracted investigation which included large-scale property searches in Leyburn and Helidon earlier this year.

Mr Price-Purcell was last seen in the Mitchelton area on Friday, February 16, 2015.

Police believe he had travelled to Toowoomba but was never seen again.

Police said despite the charges, Mr Price-Purcell's body is yet to be located.

Police arrive with a man for questioning over the Sam Price-Purcell murder. Toowoomba Police Station. May 2018
Police arrive with a man for questioning over the Sam Price-Purcell murder. Toowoomba Police Station. May 2018

Homicide Investigation Unit and Ferny Grove Criminal Investigation Branch detectives this morning charged the Leyburn man with murder.

He is due to appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

"This was a crucial breakthrough for us and comes after a comprehensive investigation by detectives," Detecting Acting Inspector David Nicoll of the Homicide Group said.

"We would like to thank those members of the community who came forward and provided us with information and assistance in this case.

"However, while this arrest is certainly a significant breakthrough for us, it does not mark the end.

A police-issued image of Sam Robert Price-Purcell.
A police-issued image of Sam Robert Price-Purcell.

"We still have more work to do and remain committed to bringing all those responsible for Sam's murder before the court.

"Importantly, Sam's remains have not been located and police are appealing for anyone with information in relation to Sam's murder or the location of his remains to contact police."

