Man charged with armed robbery allegedly posted loot online

Alleged armed robbers had their cases adjourned in court.

AS HE was escorted into court under police guard, an alleged young robber, who police say posted pictures of his loot online, flashed a smile to his mother.

Heavily-tattooed 18-year-old Tyson Wells appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this morning charged with armed robbery and a string of other offences allegedly linked to a two-week crime spree.

Mr Wells and Tyrelle George Bryant are accused of robbing the Caltex service station in Maryborough North, armed with a machete.

Mr Bryant, 19, did not appear in court this morning, did not make a bail application and was remanded in custody.

Mr Wells did apply for bail.

His lawyer, Daniel Ould, told the court Mr Wells was supported in court by his mother and would stay at her Pialba home if granted bail.

He would also comply with any bail conditions, including having no contact with Mr Bryant or with the businesses he is accused of offending against.

Mr Ould conceded there was a strong case against Mr Wells for the armed robbery charge, including CCTV footage.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge interjected, adding Mr Wells had also posted his own photographs.

It will be alleged the images show him with stolen property.

Mr Ould argued the evidence against Mr Wells for the other crimes he is accused of, including break-ins at various Fraser Coast businesses, was not as strong.

Both Mr Wells and Mr Bryant are accused of a range of charges including armed robbery with violence, break and enter, evade police and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Mr Guttridge denied Mr Wells bail, saying he posed an unacceptable risk of reoffending.

He was remanded in custody and his case was adjourned to September 10.

Mr Bryant’s case was adjourned to the same date and both men will appear by videolink.