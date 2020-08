The man accused of lighting a Pialba unit on fire will remain behind bars.

A MAN charged with arson will remain behind bars after appearing in court today.

Damian Barry Lewis did not apply for bail when he faced Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, charged with lighting a unit on fire on Friday night.

He also faces charges of serious assault of a person over 60, and deprivation of liberty.

His case was adjourned to September 17 for committal mention.